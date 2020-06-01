Downtown Sioux Falls Trolley returns June 5

A familiar site will soon return to the streets of downtown Sioux Falls.

The Downtown Trolley summer season begins Friday, June 5.

The service will return with new health and safety guidelines in place due to COVID-19, according to Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. Seating will be limited and extra sanitation members will be taken.

For the twentieth year, the trolley will provide a hop-on, hop-off historic tour of Downtown, free to the public. Service will operate June 5 through August 30, from 12:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 12:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday and Saturday.