Downtown Sioux Falls protest speaker, city council candidate releases statement on riot

City council candidate and 'March for George Floyd' organizer Julian Beaudion released a statement on Monday calling the violent clash between police and rioters at The Empire Mall "very discouraging to the efforts made" at the peaceful march.

Protester met at Van Eps Park in downtown Sioux Falls just before 5 pm and peacefully marched through downtown hearing from different speakers before largely dispersing after 6:30 pm. Following the march, a large group continued through parts of Sioux Falls before tensions came to a head just after 9 pm at The Empire Mall.

Beaudion says "I also want to draw a clear line of separation between yesterday's march and the riots last night. The organizers of the march were two young people in Sioux Falls who had clear intentions of a peaceful march with the end goal of promoting justice!"

You can read his full statement below.

Yesterday, I had the honor of serving on the front lines of both the peaceful march in Sioux Falls and also the efforts to protect our city from rioters. The question has been asked of me in reference to how I do both.

The answer is simple, I love my people and I love my community! I truly believe that the majority of the people in Sioux Falls have the same goals of peace, safety and a better quality of life. I am a firm believer in impacting my community externally and internally!

I also want to draw a clear line of separation between yesterday's march and the riots last night. The organizers of the march were two young people in Sioux Falls who had clear intentions of a peaceful march with the end goal of promoting justice! The speakers involved did an incredible job of highlighting the injustices in our community and talking about finding a way forward to create equitable solutions. We were very intentional about the places we spoke. We used the statute of Dr. King because he is the ultimate symbol of peace. We used the steps of the courthouse because it represents justice. We ended at the police department because it highlights the injustices that we still face. We were also intentional about the time our march ended. We understood the possibility of other protests occurring in the city and we wanted there to be a clear separation of the events.

We would be naive to think that there weren't participants in both events but our message and our organization efforts were made clear. Prior to the march, we met with the Mayor, Chief of Police and the Minnehaha County Sheriff. Our plans were made clear and we left that meeting feeling secure in the partnerships created. To hear that there may be thoughts of our protest turning violent is disappointing and very discouraging to the efforts made yesterday. However, we stand strong on our values and we will not be shaken in our progression as people!

In closing, I want to give thanks to a few groups in Sioux Falls. First, to my community. I thank you for the unity and solidarity shown. I am constantly amazed at the way Sioux Falls comes together after tragedy. You are truly the strongest part of this city and my love for you is everlasting! Second, to the protectors of this city! I had the opportunity to stand with you in protecting the people and property during last night's riots. Your courage and strength is appreciated and valued! Thank you to the Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sioux Falls Fire & Rescue and the countless number of paramedic units available! Lastly, a special thanks to three community groups, our Vets, peaceful protesters and clean up organizers.

Our vets stood side by side with law enforcement ready to protect Sioux Falls. You did so without hesitation and I send a heartfelt thank you for your continued service. Without you, we wouldn't even be afforded the privilege of exercising our First Amendment Rights! To the protesters who formed a human wall between rioters and police, your sacrifice did not go unnoticed. Your pride in the community and your love for our local heroes is greatly appreciated. To those who organized late last night and into the early morning to begin cleaning up Sioux Falls, your dedication is the shining example of what this community stands for. Through thick and thin, we are a community that supports one another and loves one another. In efforts to put the pieces back together, you have led the way many times over!

Remember, One Sioux Falls is more than a hashtag, it's a movement! Thank you all for your continued support and I look forward to continuing to serve this great city and it's community members!