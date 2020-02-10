Dozens protest transgender bill at the State Capitol

People lined the street outside of the State Capitol building, while more filled the fourth floor in protest of House Bill 1057.

"I think this round of anti-LGBT legislation is something that absolutely needs to be struck down," said Aviana Knochel, a protester at the Capitol today.

"We've come out, brought signs, and flags, and marched up and down the sidewalk," Knochel said.

The discussion about the transgender medical bill has been controversial since it was introduced.

"It was the first bill to pass the House of Representatives. Of our whole decade here in 2020 this is the first thing we did," said Carl Petersen, a protester.

Carl Petersen was one of the people that organized the South Dakota March on Pierre.

"Make sure that people saw what was going on in Pierre, that people took notice. We also hoped that our legislatures would take notice, they would see us and they would think 'wow, people actually showed up,'" said Carl Petersen, a protester at the Capitol today. ​

Adam Jorgensen from the ACLU of South Dakota was in attendance at today's hearing. He felt confident in state leaders after the bill was moved to the 41st legislative day, effectively killing the legislation.

"I think it shows that lawmakers are tuning into peoples concerns. We heard testimony from people that are South Dakotan's that would be affected by this issue. The purpose of the protest in my mind was to bring people together who are concerned about a topic, to find ways to make something better," Jorgensen said.

Many of the protesters inside of the Capitol were pleased to see a respectful discussion take place.