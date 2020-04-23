Drive-by visitation held for Smithfield employee who died from COVID-19

Friends and families took to their cars Wednesday to take part in a drive-by visitation service to honor a loved one who died from COVID-19.

Craig Franken died Sunday at the age of 61. He is the second Smithfield Foods employee to die from COVID-19.

Social distancing guidelines made a traditional visitation or funeral service impossible. So people paid their respects by creating signs and decorating cars as they drove by Franken's home Wednesday evening.

People paid tribute to the various things Franken was known for - including his love for the 4th of July, the NFL's Raiders, bowling, and most of all, his family.

Franken worked at Smithfield Foods, and prior to that, John Morrell, for over 40 years. The plant is one of the biggest COVID-19 hot spots in the nation, with over 700 employees testing positive for the disease.