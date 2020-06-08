19-year-old driver charged with DWI, vehicular homicide in Tea rollover

The 19-year-old driver in Saturday's fatal one-vehicle rollover south of Tea is now being charged with vehicular homicide, DWI, and more.

Authorities say the truck was traveling on 273rd Steet Saturday night when the driver, lost control, went into the south ditch, and rolled.

One of the passengers, a 19-year-old, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both the driver and the other passenger received minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The 19-year-old driver, Cory Ivan Hofer, is now facing vehicular homicide, DWI, simple assault, reckless driving, and purchase, possession or consumption of alcoholic beverage under the age of 21 charges.