Driver in fatal Sioux Falls crash facing first-degree manslaughter

A 22-year-old man is facing first-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal tw0ocar accident in Sioux Falls in May.

Police say 22-year-old Benjamin D. Longley and 60-year-old Dale Alan Rollag collided at the intersection of 61st Street and Cliff Avenue on May 19. Rollag’s vehicle rolled and he was ejected. Rollag later died from his injuries. Longley also received injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

First-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony that is punishable by a fine of up to $50,000 and life in prison.