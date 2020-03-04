Driver's licenses' now available in Spink County

The residents of Spink County haven't had a place to receive their drivers license in the county since August of 2017.

"The state closed their shop north of town at that time," Teresa Hodges, the Spink County Auditor said.

But recently that all changed.

"On February 19th and 20th were the first days we were open to do driver's licensing," Hodges said.

Tucked inside of the County Auditors office of the County Courthouse, the issuing center will serve all of the drivers in the county.

Teresa Hodges is the Spink County Auditor, she has already heard some feedback from people.

"People are really glad that we offer it here so they don't have to drive to Aberdeen or Huron," Hodges said.

“It saves driving 50 to 100 miles or so to find a station that's open,” said a Spink County Resident.

"It just provides them convenience," Hodges said.

​“It's a great benefit to the people in Spink County,” said one Spink County Resident.