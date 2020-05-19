Drivers to see cheapest Memorial Day gas prices in nearly 20 years

Travelers will likely see the cheapest Memorial Day gas prices in nearly two decades this weekend.

AAA reports the national gas price average is $1.89 per gallon.

South Dakota's average price per gallon is a bit cheaper at $1.72 per gallon. Minnesota is hovering around $1.77, while Iowa is at $1.78.

While prices have crept up recently, this is still the cheapest Memorial Day weekend gas price since 2003 - when drivers paid on average $1.50 to fill up. The national average is about $1 cheaper than a year ago.

More: AAA average gas prices by state

Gas prices plummeted early this year due to a drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people stayed home. AAA predicts despite inexpensive gas prices, this year's Memorial Day holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.

Americans can expect gas prices to continue to push more expensive, possibly hitting $2/gallon in the next few weeks, according to AAA. This is mostly due to demand increasing as states re-open. This week will also bring the Environmental Protection Agency’s waiver on the sale of winter-blend gasoline to an end.