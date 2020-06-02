Dusty Johnson wins Republican U.S. House primary

Incumbent Dusty Johnson has won the Republican nomination for South Dakota's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Associated Press called the election around 8:20 p.m. Johnson easily defeated challenger Liz Marty May.

Rep. Johnson issued the following release following his victory:

"Thousands of South Dakotans have cast their votes, giving us one of the largest congressional primary wins in state history.

No candidate can win a race alone. Thank you for your encouragement, time, contributions, and prayers.

This is an unusual and difficult time in our nation’s history.

As I move toward the November election and the opportunity to continue representing our state, I’ll remember there is much work still to be done in the service of “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

More: South Dakota primary results