Eastway Bowl honors frontline workers

As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to trend down, one business is looking to step up.

Eastway Bowl is offering free company parties to those with essential workers. Including in this is shoe rental, pizza, and soda.

“We wanted to roll out a frontline worker party. For essential workers, as we were talking to our regular customers and our league bowlers, we got to know how essential a lot of Sioux Falls staff and workers were, and they were a big part of keeping this community alive,” said Owner Josh Thomas.

For those who may be concerned about coming back out in a post-COVID19 world, Thomas says that they will be taking every measure possible to keep everyone safe.

“We have put a lot of policies in place, we have about 20 hand sanitizer stations around the building, we encourage social distancing when you come in with marks on the ground, we have put plexiglass in for our high traffic areas, we are talking to our staff, when you get your equipment we wipe it all down, and ask you to leave your equipment down at your lane,” Thomas said.

Management for Eastway Bowl told Dakota News Now that since launching the promotion within the last week, they had already booked over 15 parties.

For more information about the Frontline Workers Parties, you can visit eastwaybowl.com .