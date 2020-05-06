Edmunds County has zero confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. People living in the County have worked together to keep the community safe.

"We do have a very good community here and we do work very well together from one business to the next," said Ipswich business Owner Rhonda Geditz.

"We're all here to help each other out and keep everybody healthy," Geditz said.

Rhonda Geditz is a business owner in Ipswich. She has been pleased with the work Edmunds County leaders have done to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading through the area.

"I think they've put a lot of things in place as far as, you know keeping people away from each other, social distancing," Geditz said.

Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz says County leaders have done many of the same things other counties have done.

"We've taken a lot of the steps that Governor Noem has laid out for everybody to look at," Holtz said.

Both Sheriff Holtz and Rhonda Geditz say while good leadership is important, it's more about the actions residents have taken.

"Everybody seems to be working together, people aren't running to Aberdeen for little things anymore, they're staying local," Geditz said.

"I honestly think that's what's helped slow that spread up in this area," Holtz said.

Sheriff Holtz wants to see this positive trend continue.

"We've been pretty fortunate, and I sure don't want to jinx things of course, but we've been lucky," Holtz said.

Rhonda Geditz is hopeful more people will continue to stay in the county for whatever they need long into the future.