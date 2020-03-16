Educational hiatus forces creativity for mental engagement

Plenty of people are working from home as best they can, but with kids off campus and absent assignments it's not easy to keep everyone occupied and mentally stimulated. Nancy Savage has a similar dilemma at home as her daughter's freshman year hit an unexpected hurdle due to COVID-19.

"It's uncharted territory for everybody and our main objective is keeping everybody healthy," said the Child's Play Toys owner.

Savage is one of many parents making the most of this time with kids, but also trying to keep some sense of normalcy while classes are canceled. For the time being, that will involve solving an intricate puzzle with her daughter while rewatching Harry Potter movies.

Sioux Falls School District leaders are also advocating something similar when addressing the public Monday at a press conference in light of the spread of coronavirus. Superintendent Brian Maher advocates activities such as card games, puzzles, and board games to have fun but stimulate the mind.

Scholastic is also setting up a learn from home website for kids.