Eight more deaths, 351 new COVID-19 cases identified in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 351 new cases of COVID-19 were reported bringing the state’s total to 19,142 with 10,915 recovered.

Eight more deaths were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 528 fatalities.

One of those deaths was reported in Woodbury County.

368 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decrease of four since Friday. 118 of those patients are in intensive care units, an increase of two. 69 are on ventilators.