The El Riad Shrine Board of Directors has postponed the circus in Sioux Falls, Chamberlain, and Mitchell due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a press release, the board says, “the safety of our Nobles, their families, and the public, is our highest concern. We are carefully reviewing the guidance provided by our local governments and the South Dakota Department of Health. “

All coupons will be honored for the yet to announced rescheduled dates.