Elective surgeries could resume in Minnesota, budget update expected

The financial cost of the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota is front and center Tuesday as state budget officials update the impact the pandemic has had recently on state revenue projections.

Gov. Tim Walz meanwhile, was expected to ease the financial burden on health care providers by allowing them to resume elective surgeries and procedures.

A temporary ban on those procedures have cut into the bottom line of health care groups. Walz was expected to amend his emergency order so that surgeons, dentists and other providers can resume their work.

Walz extended a statewide stay-at-home order until May 18 to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

