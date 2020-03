An airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base is facing child abuse charges after a child had to be airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.

James Cunningham is charged was arrested after someone called 911 Tuesday evening to report a baby un-responsive at a Rapid City home.

That child was eventually air-lifted to Sioux Falls.

Cunningham is charged with felony abuse to a child under age 7.