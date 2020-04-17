EmBe announces Tribute to Women nominees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fifty women and men have been nominated for EmBe’s 47th Tribute to Women awards. Tribute to Women is the longest-standing award honoring the achievements of women in the region.
“Tribute uniquely celebrates the work people do to empower our community. Since its founding by Sylvia Henkin in the 1970s, more than 328 people have been honored by their peers. It is a perfect time to honor the work of women as our community comes together to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said Anne Rieck McFarland, EmBe Interim CEO.
The honorees were nominated in one of the following categories: Banking and Finance, Business Achievement, Community Service, EmBeliever Award, Government and Law, Healthcare and STEM, Humanities and Education, Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award, Young Woman of Achievement.
The following people have been recognized by their peers for their outstanding achievements:
Banking and Finance
Mandy Cooper, Central Payments
Dawn Duerksen, Citibank
April Meyerink, Black Hills Federal Credit Union
Business Achievement
Kim Erickson, Continuity Business Services
Agatha Johnson, Prosperity Wealth Management
Jessica Kerher Ligtenberg, Serendipitous Events, The Dutch Inn
Tori Marco, Continuity Business Services
Paige Pearson Meyer, MIDCO
Tracy Saathoff, Lawrence & Schiller
Valerie Sampson, The Sampson House
Rebecca Wimmer, Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire
Community Service
Linda Beck, Cherub’s Closet
Tatiana Chance, Help 4 Huhas
Holly Hintz, Joyful Journeys
Jennifer Kirby, Levitt at the Falls, Community Volunteer
Micki Lundin, AveraHealth
Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger, Northwestern Mutual
Nancee Sturdevant, Community Advocate
Christine Tesch, University of South Dakota Nursing
Lou Vogt, Family Connection
EmBeliever (open to women, men and organizations)
Ashley Briggs, MD, SanfordHealth, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Catherine Dekkenga, JLG Architects
Brooke Fossell, Sanford Health, Brooke Fossell Yoga
Aaron Gamewell, SBS CyberSecurity
Wendy Jensen, SanfordHealth Children’s Hospital
Brenda Kibbe, Citibank
Thomas Otten, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Chris Schenkel, Northwestern Mutual
Government and Law
Jill Franken, City of Sioux Falls
Deb Soholt, State Senator, Influential SHE
Jill Winninger, Sioux Falls Police Department
Healthcare and STEM
Jyoti Angal, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Bonnie Bunch, MD, PhD, Sanford Health Children’s Hospital
Deanne Donaway, Modern Day Health Care
Laurie Landeen,Sanford Health Women’s Obstetrics and Gynecology
Mary Nettleman, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine
Humanities and Education
Nancy Halverson, Levitt at the Falls
Laura Smith-Hill, Lutheran Social Services
Wendy Otheim, Brookings School District
Margaret Pennock, Association of General Contractors
Andrea Siebenborn, Sioux Falls School District -Whittier Middle School
Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award
Shelly Johnson, Montgomery’s
Nedra Larson, Omnitech
Mary Sand, Avera Health
Lynn Thomas, Sanford Health
Young Woman of Achievement
Amberly Austad, Lemonly
Del’Inkka Beaudion, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen
Irina Kleinsasser, Wii Truckingand Fresh Farms Fruit Truck
Rebecca Ponnezhan, Avera Health
Katie Krantz, VanDeWalle Architects
This year’s Tribute to Women will be a virtual event in a Facebook Live broadcast on Tuesday, May 19at 7:00 pm.
Follow EmBe’s Facebook page to stay up-to-date on all the upcoming details.