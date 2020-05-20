EmBe announces Tribute to Women winners

EmBe Sioux Falls has announced this year's winner for its annual Tribute to Women awards.

Nine honorees were selected from 50 nominations announced on May 19. This year's award show was done virtually on Facebook due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's winners include:

Banking & Finance: Dawn Duerksen, Citibank

Business Achievement: Kimberly Erickson, Continuity Business Service

Community Service: Micki Lundin, Avera

EmBeliever Award: Ashley Briggs, MD, Sanford Health OBGYN

Government & Law: Jill Franken, City of Sioux Falls

Healthcare & STEM: Jyoti Angal, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

Humanities & Education: Wendy Otheim, Brookings School District

Young Woman of Achievement: Del’Inkka Beaudoin, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen

Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award: Mary Sand, Avera

“Tribute lifts the good work being done in the community,” said Jennifer Smith Hoesing, EmBe’s Chief Development Officer. “It has never been more important to shine a light on the people who work to make our community strong and resilient.”