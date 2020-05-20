EmBe announces Tribute to Women winners

EmBe Sioux Falls has announced this year's winner for its annual Tribute to Women awards.
Nine honorees were selected from 50 nominations announced on May 19. This year's award show was done virtually on Facebook due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's winners include:
Banking & Finance: Dawn Duerksen, Citibank
Business Achievement: Kimberly Erickson, Continuity Business Service
Community Service: Micki Lundin, Avera
EmBeliever Award: Ashley Briggs, MD, Sanford Health OBGYN
Government & Law: Jill Franken, City of Sioux Falls
Healthcare & STEM: Jyoti Angal, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Humanities & Education: Wendy Otheim, Brookings School District
Young Woman of Achievement: Del’Inkka Beaudoin, Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen
Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award: Mary Sand, Avera
“Tribute lifts the good work being done in the community,” said Jennifer Smith Hoesing, EmBe’s Chief Development Officer. “It has never been more important to shine a light on the people who work to make our community strong and resilient.”