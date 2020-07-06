Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Worthing

State officials confirmed Monday that the emerald ash border has spread to another South Dakota Community.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture says an infestation has been confirmed in Worthing.

The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect that has killed millions of ash trees in 35 states, authorities say. It was first confirmed in Sioux Falls in 2018.

The City of Worthing recommends ash trees within the quarantine area not be pruned or removed unless necessary until after Labor Day to prevent spread of the emerald ash borer. As a precautionary measure, residents within the quarantine area should consider treating their ash trees that remain in good condition.

Quarantine regulations restrict the movement of firewood and ash materials at all times from Lincoln, Turner, and Minnehaha Counties.

Questions regarding emerald ash borer in Worthing can be submitted to financeofficer@cityofworthing.com or by calling 605.372.4113.