Emergency COVID-19 ordinances in Aberdeen

The first emergency ordinance requiring businesses the adequate space for social distancing was passed by the Aberdeen City Council with a unanimous vote.

"I think it does a good job of codifying the Governor's executive order, violation of this ordinance has a maximum penalty of potentially 30 days in jail and a $500 fine," Schaunaman said.

This first ordinance directly impacts retail businesses, restaurants, and places of entertainment.

A second, more strict ordinance, will be discussed by the council at the next meeting on Tuesday.

"Councilman Ronayne asked to add businesses like hair salons, massage parlors, and other personal services that require hands on touch," Schaunaman said.

Luanne Cunningham is the Owner of Shine Hair and Lash Boutique in Aberdeen. She spoke at the Council meeting two weeks ago. She wanted to make sure the people in her industry were taken care of if forced to close their doors.

"My original intent on going to that Council meeting was to see if we can get some guidance as an industry on what we were supposed to be doing as a hair salon, there's 80 salons in Aberdeen, a lot of them are self employed and independent contractors," said Luanne Cunningham, the Owner of Shine Hair and Lash Boutique.

Fallon Helm owns Revive Day Spa. She tells me her main focus is maintaining the safety of all guests, staff, and facilities.

“This is being followed, not only daily with the COVID outbreak, but prior to that we are inspected monthly we run an educational program, and we have doubled down on all of our sanitation here at Revive,” Fallon Helm, the Owner of Revive Day Spa said.

Len Ivey is another Salon Owner. He wants to be sure everybody is on the same page.

“We want to make sure that everybody understands that there are programs available for us, but just because there's programs available doesn't necessarily mean that we're all going to qualify or have enough,” said Len Ivey, the Owner of The Ivey's for Hair Salon.