Empire Mall in Sioux Falls to reopen next week

South Dakota's biggest mall is planning on reopening after it was temporarily shuttered by COVID-19.

The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls will reopen Tuesday, May 5, according to information on the website of the mall's parent company, Simon Properties.

The mall will operate under modified hours. It will open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The mall has been closed since March 18 due to health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon Properties has also laid out several safety protocols businesses must follow, including screening employees and requiring workers who are sick to stay home. They are also encouraging both employees and patrons to follow the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

In addition, the mall will also limit occupancy rate to one person per 50 square feet of space. Seating in the food court area will also limited, and the mall will also have signs to coordinate foot traffic flow.