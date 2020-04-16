Employee at 2nd Sioux Falls day care tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at another Sioux Falls day care has tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member at HIS Ark Christian Child Development Center was recently diagnosed with the disease, according to a message sent out to parents Thursday morning.

The message said parents of any children who came in contact with the employee have been notified.

The day care has contacted the South Dakota Department of Health and the state licensing agency. The message states they are currently awaiting guidance from health officials on how to proceed. If the guidance is to temporarily close, the day care will do so and suspend billing.

The day care is associated with Resurrection Lutheran Church on 26th Street near S. Cambridge Avenue.

A separate Sioux Falls day care recently temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.