Employee at Clear Lake nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a nursing home in northeast South Dakota has tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the Good Samartian Society's facility in Clear Lake tested positive, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

Good Samaritan Society officials say they are working "closely" with state and federal officials to follow guidelines in evaluating the situation. They have notified the families of residents, and are taking precautions to monitor residents and staff who may have been exposed.

Health officials say the elderly are among those with increased health risks if diagnosed with COVID-19.