Employee at Smithfield's Sioux Falls facility quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19

An employee at a major meat processing plant in Sioux Falls has been quarantined after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A single employee at Smithfield's Sioux Falls plant tested positive, according to Smithfield Foods Executive Vice President Keira Lombardo.

Lombardo said the employee is being quarantined or 14 days with pay, and will be able to return to work once they have been cleared by their health care provider.

"We immediately carried out all the actions contained in our COVID-19 processes and protocols that follow the strict guidance of the CDC," Lombardo said, via a press release. "This included thoroughly sanitizing the employee’s work area, as well as all common areas. This is on top of the enhanced cleaning and disinfection we have already instituted at all our locations. In addition, all employees at the facility have been notified."