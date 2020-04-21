Employees speak out about Smithfield developments

A meat inspector from the USDA identified some of the measures that were being taken at Smithfield Foods as COVID-19 concerns began growing. Kevin, who did not want to reveal his last name, identified more hand-sanitizer, and division at lunch tables; however, the kill floor where he was working did not have any noticeable safety provisions.

"As far as out on the kill floor, I didn't see any change taking place at all," Kevin said.

When inspecting meat for the USDA, Kevin's goal is to identify disease in an animal, tag it, and prevent spread within the food chain. There was not any contamination on the kill floor where he was working, but an outbreak within another department lead to a burgeon of cases. He expressed an anxious feeling of not knowing who might have the virus and was unaware that he contracted it himself despite showing no symptoms.

Before the department was shut down, Smithfield staff began taking employees' temperatures when coming into the facility. A failure meant they were sent home, but some of the actions appeared to be too late. Kevin says an earlier shutdown would have allowed the virus to run its course and possibly could have prevented the two-week shutdown.