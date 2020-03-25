Empowered by LifeScape special highlights services within non-profit

The Empowered by LifeScape Special presented by Sammons Financial will air several times to highlight some of the programs and services offered within the organization.

These are the times and days the special will air:

Saturday, March 28th at 6:30 PM on KSFY

Monday - Friday, March 30th - April 3rd at 1:30 PM on CW

Saturday, April 4th at 6:30 PM on KDLT

All donations collected during the specials will be matched by Sammons Financial and First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard. You can make a one-time gift or join the Sustainer Club for $15 per month or more. You can donate by texting "GiveLS" to 72727.

All of the proceeds will help support the variety of services and programs offered at LifeScape and support the people who use them. LifeScape empowers adults and kids living with disabilities.