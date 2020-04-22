Engineers work on respirator that would trap and kill Coronavirus

Trapping and killing the Coronavirus. That's the goal of a reusable respirator that researchers are working on designing and developing.

"So the project that I got the funding for, for COVID-19, it actually started not more than one and a half months back," said Saikat Basu.

Saikat Basu is an Assistant Mechanical Engineer Professor with South Dakota State University. He is also one of the engineers helping on the project.

"We started to gather a bit of data, and looked at the papers that are being published on Coronavirus over the last couple of months, and thought that maybe we can apply our knowledge to make something useful," Basu said.

During the research, Basu and his team have found that some animals are better than human noses at capturing the small droplets in the air.

"We thought about using that geometry from the pig nose, and help us in capturing droplets better from the airflow," Basu said.

Basu found that the complexity of a pig's nose is what provides the better filter to trap the virus for that specific animal.

"They're better at capturing the droplets, they're also better at warming up the air which helps in condensation of the droplets on the surfaces," Basu said.

As much progress as Basu and his collaborators have made, they are still very early in the process.

"So we are first going to 3-D plate the geometries that we have, test them, maybe collect a few more animal scans to hopefully come up with better designs, and the target is to get the mask ready in the next three to four months," Basu said.

Basu is confident their research will protect the uninfected people for the long term future.

"For Doctors and Nurses that are working in the hospitals, it can trap all the droplets tat are coming out from patients and then kill the viruses," Basu said.