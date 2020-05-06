Epicosity supporting local businesses with 5:5 initiative

A Sioux Falls marketing agency is showing its support for the local business community.

Epicosity is calling it the 5:5 initiative. The company is donating 5,000 to the One Sioux Falls Fund and divvying up 5,000 for its employees to donate or spend at local businesses.

Officials say it's just a reminder that supporting local businesses is important during this pandemic.

"It's one of the things I love about the Sioux Falls community so much is that we do help each other out. There have been amazing business leaders that started the One Sioux Falls Fund. I thought that was an amazing thing that they did, but it just shows the business community that we have here in Sioux Falls that we do come together to support each other,” said CEO Eric Sivertsen.

Epicosity is also highlighting some of the businesses that employees have chosen to help -- with videos on the company's blog. You can watch those at epicosity.com.