European Union considers banning U.S. to Europe travel

Americans are on the verge of being banned from traveling to Europe due to the high number of Coronavirus cases in the United States.

The European Union discussed the travel ban on Tuesday, which would prohibit non-essential travel from the U.S. to Europe.

Although the European Union is just considering banning Americans from traveling to its countries, this could have a big impact on those traveling out of Sioux Falls.

As of now, the United States sits on a draft list of countries that would not be allowed into Europe after June 30th.

Lorie Buus is a travel consultant in Sioux Falls and says this kind of ban could have a major impact this time of year.

Buus said, “Summer is the time that most people do travel for a vacation to Europe, so yes it has impacted us and I’m sure everyone everywhere. By doing a ban it’s going to have a huge impact.”

Prior to the Coronavirus, Buus says European travel made up a good chunk of their business.

She added, “I would say Europe versus Mexico or the Caribbean or the United States, it probably makes up about 20%.”

If the E.U. does decide to close their borders to Americans, Buus says people who love to travel will find a way.

"Those who want to travel they are going to travel somewhere. If they planned on going to Paris, they’ll choose someplace else and go to Paris when they can,” Buus said.

Although the ban would disturb some travel plans, Buus adds that many have found other ways to explore during the pandemic.

"People are traveling by car, or just doing that family vacation to the Grand Canyon or out to the hills or whatever the case may be, they are doing family trips and doing it the old fashion way,” said Buus.