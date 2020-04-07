Events aimed to help businesses go virtual

The Startup Social was originally planned for March but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, organizers are taking it online. The event is organized by Startup Sioux Falls, which is operated by the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship. Startup Social will be held via Zoom on Thursday starting at 4:00 PM. You can find the Zoom link a href="https://www.startupsiouxfalls.com/2020/04/startup-social-goes-virtual-this-week/" target="_blank">here.

The first Startup Social event was in September of last year. It included a discussion with representatives from area business resources like SCORE, Zeal, and the Small Businesss Administration. The event also allowed time for mingling and networking.

The structure of this event on Thursday will be slightly different because of the nature of Zoom. Three local business owners will talk about their COVID-19 experiences and how they're modifying their practices for ten minutes each. The featured business owners are Sara Jamison, owner of Terra Shepherd Boutique, Tom Slattery, owner of JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars, and John Meyer, founder of Lemonly.

Another event that the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship encourages entrepreneurs to attend is the weekly 1 Million Cups. It was held online for the first time last week. It will be held online via Zoom until further notice. On Wednesday at 9:00 AM, Heather Hitterdal with H Squared Communications, will talk about her communications business.