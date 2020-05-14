Eviction moratorium stirs debate in Sioux Falls

People are still struggling to keep up with payments because of the delicate situation the world is in. Local clergy and non-profit leaders are speaking with Sioux Falls city leaders to temporarily stop evictions for non-payment of rent; however, others argue that most of the evictions are not because of the coronavirus. Records from the Minnehaha County Sheriff show there were 42 evictions processed during March and April with ten more filings in May.

"Since the beginning of March, we have seen a 22% increase in our eviction levels locally and that's with a federal moratorium in place on HUD and section 8 properties," said Sioux Falls Tenants Rights Union Director Will Anderson.

Staff from the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association argue that the request for the moratorium is too generalized and plenty of evictions over the last few months have not been coronavirus related. Following a survey with property members they are associated with, more than half say the evictions are related to criminal activity, lease violations, and non-payments before the pandemic began.

"Out of our members that we surveyed this morning, there are only six evictions that are during COVID crisis for non-payments," said Executive Director Denise Hanzlik.

City leaders have requested landlords halt unnecessary evictions and have emphasized the use of the One Sioux Falls Fund. Mayor Paul TenHaken and city leaders are expected to hear more on the topic Tuesday, May 19.