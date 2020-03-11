Ex-priest guilty of stealing cash donations in Rapid City

A former priest accused of stealing $260,000 in cash donations from the Diocese of Rapid City has been found guilty on all 65 charges against him.

The Rapid City Journal reports 41-year-old Marcin Garbacz had no reaction when a judge read the federal jury verdicts Tuesday on wire fraud, money laundering, filing false tax returns and transporting stolen money.

Garbacz committed the crimes between July 2012 and April 2018 when he was serving as chaplain and teacher for the Rapid City school system. Prosecutors say Garbacz spent the stolen money on expensive artwork and religious objects, a diamond ring, a grand piano, a Cadillac and other pricey items.

