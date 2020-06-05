Expedition League to launch 2020 season

The Expedition League announced Wednesday that its 2020 season will begin on Friday, June 26, 2020, with a shortened 52-game schedule. The season will end on August 19, 2020, with a best-of-three series for the league's championship starting August 21st.

The league had suspended the start of its season after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the return of the league, some teams will be left out of play for the season due to certain restrictions still in place, including the Sioux Falls Spearfish and the Spearfish Sasquatch.

Tickets to games can be purchased on the team's websites.