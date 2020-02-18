Extra staff on hand Tuesday at West Central schools after student's death

The West Central School District is grieving as students return to class Tuesday following the death of a schoolmate.

Ten-year-old Rylon Anderson passed away on Sunday due to complications from Influenza A.

Officials say additional staff members are on hand Tuesday at the West Central School District to help those dealing with the loss of a friend and classmate. Superintendent Brad Berens said the school is "ready to assist" those who knew Rylon.

Funeral services have been set for Thursday, according to Miller Funeral Home.