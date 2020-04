Many people are trying to get creative during the pandemic and there are some new things being tried.

For Aedan Wagner, the 12-year-old was adventurous enough to pick up a unicycle.

With the extra time on his hands, Aeden decided to teach himself a fun hobby and it has not taken him long to get the hang of it.

His mom, Christina, says he has only been practicing for about three days and can now move around the house and down the block.