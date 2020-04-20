FBI offers reward for conviction in South Dakota murders

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a double murder case on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.

The agency says 63-year-old Delmas Traversie Jr. and 39-year-old Carmen Charger were killed at a house in Eagle Butte during a snowstorm in March 2019.

No cause or manner of the deaths was released.

The FBI is asking anyone who was in or around the house from March 13-15 last year to contact the agency at the Minneapolis Field Office. Eagle Butte is the headquarters of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

