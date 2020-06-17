FEMA: Families will not receive aid after sinkhole collapse

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said several South Dakota residents who evacuated from their homes after a sinkhole collapsed and exposed an abandoned mine in April are not eligible to receive federal aid.

FEMA told Sen. Mike Rounds in a June 12 letter that the agency had discussions about whether any of its programs can assist Meade County residents.

The letter said that “FEMA, unfortunately, will not be a source of assistance.”

The Rapid City Journal reports that the gypsum mine that emerged displaced 12 families in a Black Hawk neighborhood after breaking water and sewer lines.

