FFA Week highlights what local chapters are doing in South Dakota

FFA Week is celebrated nationally February 22nd through the 29th. According to South Dakota's state treasurer, Nathan Linke, there are about 90 chapters in South Dakota. This week is a chance for them to promote what they're doing.

Linke and other state officers, along with Kourtney Lehman who is the National FFA Secretary, will travel around South Dakota this week to various events. Lehman will join them for just the first portion of the week when they travel to Scotland and Milbank for various activities, like Ag Olympics.

People are encouraged to contact their local FFA chapter to find out what events are going on this week. Another local officer, Sadie Vander Wal, who is the state reporter, said FFA isn't just about agriculture any more. It's more about student leadership.