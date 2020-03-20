Faith Temple Food Giveaway staff try new approach

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway continued as usual at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, but organizers had to change their usual operations because of the presence of COVID-19. The result was a long line of vehicles developing off West Madison Street and slowly funneling into the area with recipients looking to secure food. The crowd is usually substantial, but close to 600 cars filled with more than 850 people were present Friday. The end result was about 30,000 pounds of food distributed, but volunteers and patrons were also keeping their health in check.

"It is different because of the virus and so we're not having any of the guests come into the building," said Faith Temple Church Pastor Jeff Hayes.

Only the volunteers were allowed in the building that usually invites guests to receive food if things were under usual circumstances. It was not the most favorable thing for volunteers that have been doing this every Friday for years, but the adjustment to their routine went relatively smooth. To monitor schedule changes and help volunteer, visit here .