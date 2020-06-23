Families impacted by COVID-19 can receive food assistance

South Dakota families who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals because of COVID-19 related school closures will get some help.

The new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (P-EBT) will provide families with a one-time benefit of $285 per eligible child, Dakota Radio Group reports.

The US Department of Agriculture has approved allowing the state departments of Social Services and Education to operate the program.

Families who received free or reduced-price school meals and who are already eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will automatically have the benefit added to their existing EBT account on June 29. Those who currently receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program will be automatically enrolled in the P-EBT program and a card will be mailed with activation and use instructions. Benefits will be available July 1.

All other households who received reduced-price school meals will be sent a letter with a link to an online application. Once submitted, a P-EBT card will be mailed to them with activation and use instructions.

According to USDA, South Dakota had approximately 62,000 children eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch during the 2019-2020 school year.

To learn more about P-EBT, call 1.877.999.5612.