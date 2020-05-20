Families prepare for swim season despite pools being closed

Pools in Sioux Falls and Brandon are closed for the summer, but that doesn’t mean kids won’t be swimming.

One Sioux Falls business is back teaching swim lessons as families prepare for an unusual summer in the water.

The closing of public pools in Sioux Falls and Brandon may not stop kids and families from enjoying the water, however it may force kids to swim without always having a lifeguard.

Safe Splash Swim School owner Dan Sobocinski said, “I think all of us, when we think about our childhood’s growing up and family activities, many of them involve being in and around water.”

According to the CDC, about one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger.

After taking a few months off, Joy Broin’s daughter returned to her swim lessons today.

Joy Broin said, “It’s a life skill that is a safety measure. My family has a lake cabin, and we go their frequently, so I want her to be safe and I can’t watch her every single second. I want to make sure I’m teaching her a lifesaving skill.”

Much like Broin, Safe Splash owner Dan Sobocinski says many families will be finding new waters to swim in this summer.

"Whether the pools have closed or not, kids are going to naturally find their way outdoors and in or around water.” Sobocinski added, “Water is attractive for kids to have fun in, adults have fun in it, so they’re going to find it one way or the other.”

And when the kids put on their swim suit, there are a few things families should remember.

“The most important thing is to be teaching children how to learn how to swim, there is no better defense than actually learning the skills of swimming. In addition to that, making sure that there is always supervision that is being applied to the activities that are going on outside, anytime children are in or around water,” said Sobocinski.

At the end of the day, Broin believes that whether there’s a lifeguard or not this skill will help her daughter always be safe.

"Probably the number one thing that you have to be able to count on, that your kids will be able to take care of themselves a little bit, especially as they get older,” said Broin.

According to the CDC, Children ages 1-4 are at the highest risk of dying from drowning and the number one prevention technique is formal swimming lessons.