Family shares story of grief and loss during COVID-19 pandemic

A Garretson woman is sharing the reality of how COVID-19 is affecting families and their ability to say goodbye to loved ones. She made a post she to Facebook about her personal experience that is now quickly gaining traction

Jessica Walter wants people to remember this photo of her aunt sitting alone next to her mother's casket.

“It's hard to understand what that's really like when they're just like ‘oh five more people died today in South Dakota.’ So I thought posting that photo kind of showed how lonely and different than it is from any other thing we're used to experiencing when someone passes away,” said Walter.

Walter’s 79-year-old grandma Darlene Smart contracted COVID-19 at her assisted living center and passed away three days later. Her family unfortunately had to say goodbye to Darlene over a zoom call.

"My grandpa, that was the hardest thing to see. To watch someone who has been married to someone for over 60 years try to say goodbye on a phone,” said Walter.

Walter says the reality of losing someone amid this pandemic is hard to bear. So she made a Facebook post in hopes of inspiring others to continue social distancing. It now has hundreds of shares.

Jessica says right now families aren't able to have normal funerals. There can only be up to ten people and even then people have to social distance.

"You don’t have the time to grieve with family, you don’t have the physical touch of hugging, you don't have the support, you can't have the brunches or the pastor talk in the church. All of that stuff is just taken away,” said Walter.

Robin Christiansen is the woman in the photo.

“I had a hard time coming up with the words to say goodbye because it was a final thing.You know, it was the last time I'd physically see her and I just couldn't come up with the words and nobody was there to help me, you know. And that's the truth about COVID, is that it’s so lonely for the patient. It's so lonely for the families,” said Christiansen.

Christiansen hopes when people see this photo of her it reminds them, "That you need to be careful. You still need to wear your gloves, you still need to wear your mask and no matter what ,stay six feet from people,” said Christiansen.

The family also wants people to realize how contagious the disease can be. Jessica's dad visited Darlene before she passed, so she wouldn’t be alone. He had on a gown, gloves and mask and still contracted the disease.

