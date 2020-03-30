Family Throws Surprise Party through window of assisted living center

Many assisted living centers are not having visitors right now for the safety of their staff and seniors. So loved ones are having to get creative with how they communicate. Miranda Paige spoke with one Sioux Falls family about a surprise they pulled off on Tuesday.

Birthdays are important to celebrate, especially when you're turning 93. The Poncelet family was not going to miss Grandma Mary's birthday. Not Even for a global pandemic.

So they threw her a surprise party outside her window at Edgewood Prairie Crossings Assisted Living in Sioux Falls.

It's a moment her daughter Marcia Dobberpuhl will cherish forever.

“She was just so excited to see everyone. She was pretty teary-eyed about it all, so it was just really great,” said Marcia.

“And she was just elated with us all being there and so thankful and appreciated us doing that and helping lift her spirits.”

Family was able to take turns talking to Mary through the window.

”For her to be overwhelmed with so many of us standing outside, you know it was something she never expected. She told us you know I never thought I’d make it to 93-years-old so she was laughing about making it to 93 and was sharing some of that joy with us,” said daughter-in-law Denise Poncelet.

Proof that you can turn an unfortunate situation into something positive if you just have the right amount of love.

