Family farm damaged in storm

Dozens of neighbors spent much of their day, helping clean wreckage on the Hardie family farm after a tornado damaged a lot of their property.

"I know what it feels like so you want to come and help people out," said Oliver Aesoph, a neighbor of the Hardie Farm.

Oliver Aesoph is one of the neighbors helping the Hardie family because he knows what the family is going through.

"Ten years ago we had a tornado take three barns, our grain bin, our garage," Aesoph said.

Conner Hardie is appreciative that his neighbors lent a hand.

"It's a pretty special opportunity to be in a position where you lose your buildings and you lose some of the stuff on your farm, but then you're grateful to see people that care, so that's a silver lining between it all," said Conner Hardie, a Farmer with Hardie Farms.

Hardie said there is a lot of work that needs to be done.

"Buildings here and there that doors got caved in, tin got dinged up, stuff like that ," Hardie said.

Hardie plans to thank those who spent their time to help.

"Later today you can bet that we're going to get together with some smiles and some laughs, and there's going to be some cold beer in our hand, and we;re going to relax, take a step back and realize that we may have lost a few buildings but look what's around us," Hardie said.