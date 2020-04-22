Farmers feeling brunt of pork processing plant closures

Minnesota pork producers are exploring new ways to stock meat shelves.

That need for ingenuity comes after the JBS Pork Processing Plant in Worthington closed its doors indefinitely this week.

Son-D-Farms is a generational farm in Adrian, Minnesota that is directly being affecting by the closing of the pork processing plant in Worthington.

Son-D-Farms Owner David Bullerman said, “We raise pigs to feed the world.”

Son-D-Farms is owned by David Bullerman’s family, and he says the outbreak of the Coronavirus and shutting down pork processing plants has hit rural farmers hard.

"It’s been devastating to the whole local rural area.” He added, “It’s affecting everybody, it’s not just the farmers it’s affecting the consumers who are going to get food.”

Son-D-Farms says they take multiple trips a week with pigs to the processing plant in Worthington and to another one in Windom, and with both places closed Bullerman says it’s time to problem solve.

"We got to find a way. In the farming sector, we get a lot of curveballs thrown at us. Then, we brainstorm and we find a way, find a way to hit them,” Bullerman said.

The Minnesota Pork Board says there are efforts to move pigs to operational plants or preserve them for the meantime.

Jill Resler, Minnesota Pork Board COO said, “Farmers are doing their best to try and slow down the growth of pigs, and management decisions that buy them some time until these harvest facilities can get back up and running.”

However, sometimes the farmer has to make the ultimate decision.

"The packing industry can only handle so many animals a day, and by all these plants being shut down we are going to get a severe backlog of pigs where they will get too big; then you will have to euthanize them,” said Bullerman.

Dakota News Now did reach out to JBS USA today and did not hear back about what this could mean for pork producers in the future.