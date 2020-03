One man died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash 30 miles east of Newell at 7:47 a.m.

The 55-year-old was driving his truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 212 when he eventually went across the highway and entered the north ditch.

The truck rolled and the driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

His name has not yet been released pending notification of family.