Fatal crashes surge in Minnesota, despite fewer on state roadways

There’s been a sharp increase in the number of traffic fatalities in Minnesota in recent weeks, even as a stay-at-home order is in place because of the coronavirus.

The state Office of Traffic Safety notes there have been 24 fatal crashes since March 16 when Gov. Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants to close to dine-in customers.

The Star Tribune reports that for the same time period last year, the fatal crash total was 12, with 13 in 2018.

The State Patrol says troopers have noticed an increase in drivers going too fast all around the state as highways are seeing far less traffic than before Walz’s order.

