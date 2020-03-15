Fatal shooting reported in Marshalltown, Iowa

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the central Iowa city of Marshalltown.

Marshalltown Police said the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responding to the shooting found a critically injured 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a Marshalltown hospital where he died.

His name wasn't immediately released Sunday.

No arrests were reported Sunday.

