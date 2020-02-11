Judge clears major hurdle in T-Mobile’s $26.5B Sprint bid

A federal judge has removed a major obstacle to T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint.

He rejects claims by a group of states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills. The judge says such a possibility is remote.

After the deal closes, the number of major U.S. wireless companies would shrink from four to three.

T-Mobile says the deal would benefit consumers as it becomes a fiercer competitor to the larger Verizon and AT&T.

But a group of state attorneys general tried to block the deal, arguing that having one fewer phone company would cost Americans billions of dollars in higher cellphone bills.

New York’s attorney general says an appeal is possible.

