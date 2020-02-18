Feeding South Dakota Backpack Program

At 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday afternoons, you can make all the difference in a child's world by helping to pack some food for a Sioux Falls program.

At Feeding South Dakota, there's a program that's helping fight hunger in the Sioux Falls School District.

The Backpack Program supplies kids in the Sioux Falls area and surrounding communities with meals after school and on the weekend, meals they would likely not receive without the free program.

It initially started to work hand in hand with the National School Lunch Program, offering kids food when they are out of class.

Now, Feeding South Dakota hands out 3,200 packages of food each week and helps over five-thousand children statewide during the school year.

While the program has grown, staff are still working to make it even better, especially for older students.

“Especially in those middle school year or high school year, there is a stigma of receiving this product or receiving this food, maybe they see this as a handout where we see it as a hand up, just giving them an extra boost to get them through those hard days so we are looking at school pantries to see if those might be a better fit for those older students,” says Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jennifer Stensaas.

You can go onto the Feeding South Dakota website to volunteer an hour of your time to fight youth hunger.

